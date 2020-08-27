Trump to announce a $750m deal to buy 150m rapid Covid-19 tests from Abbott Labs

Thursday in Asia time brought news of the rapid test receiving approval:

White House senior adviser Alyssa Farah: 
  • "This is a major development that will help our country to remain open, get Americans back to work and kids back to school" 
No schedule has been set for Trump's announcement.
Abbott said it plans to ship tens of millions of the tests in September
expects to increase production to 50 million tests in October

