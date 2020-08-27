Trump to announce a $750m deal to buy 150m rapid Covid-19 tests from Abbott Labs
Thursday in Asia time brought news of the rapid test receiving approval:
White House senior adviser Alyssa Farah:
- "This is a major development that will help our country to remain open, get Americans back to work and kids back to school"
No schedule has been set for Trump's announcement.
---
Abbott said it plans to ship tens of millions of the tests in September
expects to increase production to 50 million tests in October