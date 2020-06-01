Trump to Governors: They are making themselves look like fools
Speaking to governors on a conference call
Pres. Trump in response to the weekend of violence told governors on a conference call:
- They have to dominate and arrest people to get violent protests under control
- they are making themselves look like fools with response to protest
Meanwhile in New York, Gov. Cuomo is on the wires saying:
- Will talk with New York City Mayor de Blasio about possible curfews with city
- Some the actions of New York City police are very disturbing, cites video showing police car driving into crowd
- some of the actions of the NYPD have made anger worse
On the coronavirus Gov. Cuomo said today:
- If you start to overwhelm hospitals again - you have to close again