Trump to Governors: They are making themselves look like fools

Speaking to governors on a conference call

Pres. Trump in response to the weekend of violence told governors on a conference call:

They have to dominate and arrest people to get violent protests under control

they are making themselves look like fools with response to protest

Meanwhile in New York, Gov. Cuomo is on the wires saying:



Will talk with New York City Mayor de Blasio about possible curfews with city



Some the actions of New York City police are very disturbing, cites video showing police car driving into crowd



some of the actions of the NYPD have made anger worse

On the coronavirus Gov. Cuomo said today:

