Trump to hold State of the Union on Feb 4, will urge action on health care

Looks like impeachment is winding down

Today's news that Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska won't support calling witnesses at Trump's impeachment trial all but ends it. The vote will take place later today.





The puts the State of the Union address at the top of the agenda next week.





"My guess is it probably is going to carry us over to the first part of next week, but obviously we have the Iowa caucuses on February the 3rd, and we have the State of the Union the next day," Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told reporters Friday morning. "So I think for all sorts of reasons it's probably a good idea to bring this thing to a close in the near future."







Bloomberg reports that Trump will "lay out an optimistic vision", mention USMCA and China deals and urge action on health care from Congress.





I expect it will be a campaign speech.





