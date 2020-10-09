Trump to host in-person event Saturday at the White House

2- weeks after Super Spreader event

Pres. Trump is hosting an in-person "law and order" event Saturday at the White House.   The meeting would be 2-weeks to the day from the so called "super spreader" event to introduce Amy Coney Barrett as the SC nominee.  I would assume there would be a better social distance protocol, but you never know.

In more recent Covid relief news, Alyssa Farrah, the temporary WH spokesperson is saying:
  • WH eager and willing to make an aid deal
  • Could potentially have talks with the hill today
  • Willing to come up on PPE, Airline aid and direct payments
  • Wants to keep the aid number below $2T
The problem is the Senate GOP does not have the votes to go above $1.8T. 

