Trump to host in-person event Saturday at the White House
2- weeks after Super Spreader event
Pres. Trump is hosting an in-person "law and order" event Saturday at the White House. The meeting would be 2-weeks to the day from the so called "super spreader" event to introduce Amy Coney Barrett as the SC nominee. I would assume there would be a better social distance protocol, but you never know.
In more recent Covid relief news, Alyssa Farrah, the temporary WH spokesperson is saying:
- WH eager and willing to make an aid deal
- Could potentially have talks with the hill today
- Willing to come up on PPE, Airline aid and direct payments
- Wants to keep the aid number below $2T
The problem is the Senate GOP does not have the votes to go above $1.8T.