Trump to meet with oil company CEOs about helping industry - report

WSJ report

Trump will meet with company CEOs on Friday, according to the WSJ.





The meeting is to take place at the White House and will include Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Darren Woods, Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Mike Wirth, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub and Harold Hamm, executive chairman of Continental Resources Inc., the people said.



Pioneer's CEO was very candid in an interview last week and he said that Exxon wants to let other companies fail and won't participate in anything voluntary.





Trump donor and oil exec Howard Hamm is trying to get sanctions on Saudi Arabia but the WSJ says he's alone in that.





The article also has some talk about lifting US restrictions on shipping crude within the country by boat:





A temporary waiver of the Jones Act, which would allow U.S. ships to transport oil around the country, could represent a compromise and earn the backing of the other companies, one of the people said. Such a waiver would allow U.S. oil to be shipped from the petrochemical hub on the Gulf Coast to markets on the East Coast and Washington state, which are currently being flooded with imports from Saudi Arabia. The U.S. has previously granted such waivers, typically for about 10 days, during other emergencies.

The Jones Act talk is nothing new, it's been doing the rounds for awhile.







Separately, Teck's CEO says Canada's Fort Hills oilsands operations may be shut down. It produces nearly 200,000 barrels per day of crude.







Here's the intraday look at oil:



