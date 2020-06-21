Trump to order new restrictions on H-1B visas by Monday
Trump spoke with a Fox interview Saturday, flagging the expected visa cutbacks will be announced.
- plan to restrict employment-based visas could affect an estimated 240,000 people
- across technology, finance & hospitality
- won't affect certain workers who are already in the US
- will be very few exclusions
- "In some cases you have to have exclusions. You need them for big businesses where they have certain people that have been coming in for a long time"