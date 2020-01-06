Pres. Trump to travel to New Orleans for college football final
Go Tigers (the ones from Clemson that is)
Pres. Trump will be traveling to New Orleans for the college football final next Monday. Pres. Trump has been going to "big events" of late. He went to the World Series in Washington DC but was booed. World Series demographics in the North East are not his stronghold.
He follow that up by going to more friendly environments when he attended a UFC fight and the LSU vs Alabama football game in Alabama.
Although Pres. Trump once owned the New Jersey Generals. a team in the defunct USFL back in the 80's, he does not seem to be a ravage football fan. However, he is using big events for political gain (or so it seems- let's face it, he might be the only Pres. to attend a UFC fight).
The game will pit a local Louisiana team - the Louisiana State University Tigers - vs the Clemson Tigers from South Carolina. In addition to both teams sharing the same mascot (the Tiger), they both play in stadiums nicknamed "Death Valley". They also are both from states that are Trump strongholds. Recall Nikki Haley, a Trump supporter and former United Nations ambassador, she is a Clemson graduate. Some see Haley as a potential presidential candidate down the road (after Trump) .
Another Clemson graduate is your's truly and my wife. We were fortunate to attend the semi-final game vs Ohio State over the Christmas/New Year holiday in Phoenix (won by Clemson 29-23). Here we are (along with a friend) celebrating after the game.
The LSU Tigers played the Oklahoma Sooners and routed them 63 -28.
Go Tigers!.. That is the Clemson variety.