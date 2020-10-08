Trump told House minority leader he wanted 'big deal' on stimulus shortly after calling off talks - report

Trump told House minority leader Kevin McCarthy he was worried by stock market reaction





Within a day of calling of stimulus talks, Trump called House minority leader Kevin McCarthy to say he wanted a big deal, according to Axios





They report that Trump was upset by the stock market drop.





Trump was spooked after seeing the instant drop in the stock market and intense backlash to his tweet, and has since directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to push for a more comprehensive relief bill before the election.



The main problem for Trump appears to be Mitch McConnell in the Senate. He doesn't seem to want any part of a deal.





Democrats probably don't want to make a deal now that they're riding high in election polls and Trump's grand gesture to walk away was a political godsend.







A person who spoke with Trump yesterday said that while he would never use the word "regret" about scuttling the negotiations, they got the strong impression that Trump realized he had messed up tactically.

US equity futures are climbing on this and up about 1%.









