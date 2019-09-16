Trump told the same story about Kim Jong-Un at back-to-back G7 meetings and no one knows why

Trump described Kim as "brutal" but at the same time explained "what a great guy he was," the source recalled. Trump then went on to tell the other leaders how Kim had risen to power aged only 25 in a difficult environment.

"He is so fascinated with him," a source said. "He has a childish fascination with brutality," they added, before speculating that in part this was possibly a convoluted way for Trump to express how tough he was in dealing with Kim.

His remarks had no coherent thread or real purpose, according to the source.