Trump told the same story about Kim Jong-Un at back-to-back G7 meetings and no one knows why
Here's your daily dose of WTF
Alberto Nardelli belatedly reports today about a bizarre discussion at the G7 about Kim Jong-Un. He relates that Trump told the same annecdote about his meeting with Kim at back-to-back G7 meetings in front of virtually the same audience (Johnson was only at the 2nd meeting).
Trump described Kim as "brutal" but at the same time explained "what a great guy he was," the source recalled. Trump then went on to tell the other leaders how Kim had risen to power aged only 25 in a difficult environment.
"He is so fascinated with him," a source said. "He has a childish fascination with brutality," they added, before speculating that in part this was possibly a convoluted way for Trump to express how tough he was in dealing with Kim.
His remarks had no coherent thread or real purpose, according to the source.
Read it here.