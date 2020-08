Trump touts direct payments

Trump tweets that he has directed Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to get ready to send direct payments to all Americans. He cited $3400 for a family of four. That would $800/each.





He also said this:

Trump will be speaking at the top of the hour. Expect the same kind of rhetoric. Trump will be speaking at the top of the hour. Expect the same kind of rhetoric.





How can the market ever go down so long as the magic money tree keeps on flowering?