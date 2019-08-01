Trump turned down idea from Mnuchin to warn the Chinese
Headline says: "Pres. announced tariffs after tense oval office meeting"There is a headline saying that the president announced tariffs after a tense oval office meeting. According to the report, the president ruled out Treasury Secretary's Mnuchin's proposal to warn China of potential new tariffs.
It does not say how Lighthizer sided, but got to think he and Navarro were a thumbs up. Larry Kudlow was likely a thumbs down. If Wibur Ross was in the room, he would be a thumbs up too.