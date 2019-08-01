Trump turned down idea from Mnuchin to warn the Chinese

Headline says: "Pres. announced tariffs after tense oval office meeting"





It does not say how Lighthizer sided, but got to think he and Navarro were a thumbs up. Larry Kudlow was likely a thumbs down. If Wibur Ross was in the room, he would be a thumbs up too.





There is a headline saying that the president announced tariffs after a tense oval office meeting. According to the report, the president ruled out Treasury Secretary's Mnuchin's proposal to warn China of potential new tariffs.