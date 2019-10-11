Trump tweets about the ease of signing a China trade deal

Is he going to sign something today?

Tweet from Trump:



One of the great things about the China Deal is the fact that, for various reasons, we do not have to go through the very long and politically complex Congressional Approval Process. When the deal is fully negotiated, I sign it myself on behalf of our Country. Fast and Clean!

Earlier he tweeted this:





Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!



Naturally, markets are feeling pretty confident that something is going to get done.