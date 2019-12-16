Trump tweets about the stock market at a record high
Strong day for stocks
All the gains in the S&P 500 were essentially at the open. Since then the index has remainded around current levels. The index is up 28 points to 3196.
New Stock Market high! I will never get bored of telling you that - and we will never get tired of winning!
You may remember that just 13 days ago, Trump said:
"If the stock market goes up or down ― I don't watch the stock market,"
Trump said in London, where he is attending a NATO summit. "I watch jobs. Jobs are what I watch."