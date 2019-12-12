Trump tweets picture of himself with Ronald Reagan. Is he sending a message on tariffs?

Maybe it's nothing, maybe it's something

Today Trump is meeting with his economic team and will probably make his announcement on tariffs -- although the decision could be pushed as late as Sunday.





He just tweeted a picture of himself with Ronald Reagan.





Now I'm probably reading too much into this but consider that Reagan imposed massive tariffs on Japanese autos and electronics to cut the trade deficit.





Peter Navarro -- who wasn't part of Trump's team at the time -- compared Trump's policies to Reagan in 2016:



