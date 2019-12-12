Trump tweets picture of himself with Ronald Reagan. Is he sending a message on tariffs?

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Maybe it's nothing, maybe it's something

Today Trump is meeting with his economic team and will probably make his announcement on tariffs -- although the decision could be pushed as late as Sunday.

He just tweeted a picture of himself with Ronald Reagan.
Now I'm probably reading too much into this but consider that Reagan imposed massive tariffs on Japanese autos and electronics to cut the trade deficit.

Peter Navarro -- who wasn't part of Trump's team at the time -- compared Trump's policies to Reagan in 2016:

Trump is a "free trader like Ronald Reagan...he'll defend America against any cheaters," says Peter Navarro, an economic adviser to Trump, and a professor at the University of California, Irvine.

Navarro is now in the room arguing that Trump should put these tariffs on China.

