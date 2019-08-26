Trump: US has "all the cards" in trade talks with Japan

Further comments on trade by Trump at the G7 summit

Certain that Abe will finalise a trade deal with the US

French wine tax will depend on talks with France on digital law

He sounds very boastful and buoyant about how trade issues are developing with all countries at the moment. While empowering, it leaves some room to be skeptical about how "great" things are actually going in truth.





On the France digital law negotiations, it is being reported that both sides have reached a draft pact on Internet tax so there's that.



