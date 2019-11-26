Trump: US in final throes of reaching a trade deal with China
Positive comments
Reuters is carrying comments from Trump:
- Trump says in final throes on reaching trade deal with CHina
- Trump says US wants to see democracy in Hong Kong
This is a slightly different language. It's the first time in a few days the President has been so optimistic.
I'm reminded that the previous line was that they were in the 'short strokes'. The modest market reaction suggests that this kind of talk isn't enough alone to boost sentiment.