Trump vented 'apoplectic' fury at Johnson after Huawei decision
FT report
The UK decision to allow Huawei into its 5G network led Donald Trump to unleash a tirade against Boris Johnson in a phone call last week, according to the Financial Times.
One individual briefed on the contents of the call said Mr Trump was "apoplectic" with Mr Johnson for his Huawei decision and expressed his views in livid terms. A second official confirmed that the Trump-Johnson call was "very difficult". British officials with knowledge of the exchange said they were taken aback by the force of the president's language towards Mr Johnson.
