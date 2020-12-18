Trump wanted $2,000 direct payment stimulus checks for Americans

President Trump is reported to have told associates he wants "at least" $1,200 per person and possibly as much as $2,000 per person

Washington Post with the report that White House aides intervened Thursday to prevent the President from issuing a statement calling for stimulus payments in the next relief package up to $2K

Trump was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package





The current centre point for direct checks, if any, seems to centre around $600 to $700.























