Trump wants to sign $1,200 checks, urges Congress to pass coronavirus relief

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump spoke with Fox on Sunday, saying he wants stimulus checks to be approved.

  • "I'm pushing it very hard ... Right now, I want to see checks ...  going to people" 

This has been a long and unfruitful saga, Congress has been negotiation for months to no avail. Hope lives on, via CNET, re a 908 USD breleif bill:
  • "We're going to introduce a bill tomorrow night," Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy said Sunday on CNN State of the Union.
  • "What Leader [Mitch] McConnell decides to do, I don't have control over. I only can do what I can do."
