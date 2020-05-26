Trump warned of sanctions on China, but no further info until the end of the week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US is eyeing developments in Hong Kong, warning on sanction on China. This from the US afternoon:

Trump said later there could be sanctions announced by the end of the week:
An in brief background to this ICYMI:
  • China's parliament is expected to pass a new security law givng central authorities more control over HK
  • teison in Hong Kong remain elevated, weekend protests
  • China reassured judiciary independence will remain
  • In other recent US-China development:
  • The US blacklisted dozens of Chinese firms
  • China has accused the US of stirring new cold war starins
  • China warned the US on Taiwan also





