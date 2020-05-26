Trump warned of sanctions on China, but no further info until the end of the week
The US is eyeing developments in Hong Kong, warning on sanction on China. This from the US afternoon:
Trump said later there could be sanctions announced by the end of the week:
An in brief background to this ICYMI:
- China's parliament is expected to pass a new security law givng central authorities more control over HK
- teison in Hong Kong remain elevated, weekend protests
- China reassured judiciary independence will remain
- In other recent US-China development:
- The US blacklisted dozens of Chinese firms
- China has accused the US of stirring new cold war starins
- China warned the US on Taiwan also