Trump: We have come to a substantial Phase One deal with China

Trump on a China deal:





It will take up to 5 weeks to get deal written

We have come to a deal on IP, financial services and 'big' agriculture purchases

China agreed to $40-$50B in agricultural goods purchases

Also agreed on currency and foreign exchange issues

Deal has yet to be put in writing

We have made progress on tech transfer, we will do more on that in Phase Two



Mnuchin: We also have almost a complete agreement on financial services

Mnuchin: We have an agreement on transparency in FX

There may be a Phase Three if we can't get everything done in Phase Two

Trump: The currency deal will be of tremendous benefit

Mnuchin: President has approved not implementing Tues tariffs

Trump: We are very close to ending trade war

We are working on enforcement right now, there is a provision for that

Lighthizer: We are down to final details on enforcement

Lighthizer: We are not dealing with Huawei in this deal



Trump: Might do a formal signing with Xi at APEC summit in Dec

Trump: Does not think deal will fall apart in next few weeks, but there is a possibility it will

Lighthizer: Trump has not made a decision on Dec tariffs yet

Only tariffs scheduled for Tues have been suspended

Trump: We will look at the blacklist and the companies that should be on it

We will talk about Huawei later



