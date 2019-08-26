Trump: We have had two calls with China, they want to make a trade deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by Trump on China

  • We will start negotiations shortly
  • "I think we will make a deal"
  • Says that China doesn't want to lose its supply chains
  • Says we are going to start talking very seriously with China
Markets are getting a further boost on his remarks here. USD/JPY is up to a session high of 105.95 currently as risk trades shoot up. US futures have also erased earlier losses on the headlines here while the yuan is also paring losses seen earlier in the session.

