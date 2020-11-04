Trump: We will go to the Supreme Court, wants all voting to stop
Trump says the election has been a fraud on the American public
- We don't want them to find ballots at 4am in the morning
- We will win this election and as far as I am concerned, we already have
Treasury yields are in free fall now, with 10-year yields slumping by 12 bps to a low of 0.768% as Trump speaks. The narrative above just means that the result may be disputed, and could take a longer while to settle as it turns into a legal battle instead.