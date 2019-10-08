Trump weighs weakening Obama's tax avoidance rules

Treasury weighs tax moves

Trump is weighing weakening Obama-era rules to curb corporate inversions.





The rules were aimed at preventing American companies from moving offshore to avoid US taxes. Two options are under consideration: Narrowing regulations, and repealing them entirely.





The moves may make it easier for companies to minimize US earnings and inflate foreign profits that are taxed at lower rates. Lobbyists argue that the 2017 corporate tax cut makes inversions less attractive.

