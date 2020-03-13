Trump declares national emergency, as expected
Comments from Trump
The moves in markets during this speech have been wild. The bears pounded the market down at first, sending S&P 500 to 2530 but it has snapped back to 2605.
- Declares national emergency, as expected
- Asks hospitals to activate emergency plans
- Emergency order gives broad plans to activate emergency plans
- Allows hospitals to waive some requirements
- When you compare what we've done compared to other countries, it's incredible
- US authorities do not want people to get a coronavirus test if they do not need it
- Expects up to 500K additional tests to be ready early next week
- Google will develop a website to determine whether a test is warranted and to help facilitate testing
- We don't want everyone taking this test, it's totally unnecessary
- This will pass
- Waives interest on all student loans held by agencies
- Says authorized refilling of US strategic petroleum reserve 'right up to the top'
- Trump says he has no virus symptoms
- Says he doesn't take responsibility for CDC test failing
- May have to include UK in travel ban