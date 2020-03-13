Trump declares national emergency, as expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Trump

Trump March 13
  • Declares national emergency, as expected
  • Asks hospitals to activate emergency plans
  • Emergency order gives broad plans to activate emergency plans
  • Allows hospitals to waive some requirements
  • When you compare what we've done compared to other countries, it's incredible
  • US authorities do not want people to get a coronavirus test if they do not need it
  • Expects up to 500K additional tests to be ready early next week
  • Google will develop a website to determine whether a test is warranted and to help facilitate testing
  • We don't want everyone taking this test, it's totally unnecessary
  • This will pass
  • Waives interest on all student loans held by agencies
  • Says authorized refilling of US strategic petroleum reserve 'right up to the top'
  • Trump says he has no virus symptoms
  • Says he doesn't take responsibility for CDC test failing
  • May have to include UK in travel ban
The moves in markets during this speech have been wild. The bears pounded the market down at first, sending S&P 500 to 2530 but it has snapped back to 2605.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose