Comments from Trump





Declares national emergency, as expected

Asks hospitals to activate emergency plans

Emergency order gives broad plans to activate emergency plans

Allows hospitals to waive some requirements

When you compare what we've done compared to other countries, it's incredible

US authorities do not want people to get a coronavirus test if they do not need it

Expects up to 500K additional tests to be ready early next week

Google will develop a website to determine whether a test is warranted and to help facilitate testing

We don't want everyone taking this test, it's totally unnecessary

This will pass

Waives interest on all student loans held by agencies

Says authorized refilling of US strategic petroleum reserve 'right up to the top'

Trump says he has no virus symptoms

Says he doesn't take responsibility for CDC test failing

May have to include UK in travel ban



The moves in markets during this speech have been wild. The bears pounded the market down at first, sending S&P 500 to 2530 but it has snapped back to 2605.