Trump will enact a series of hardline policies on China during his final weeks

Axios have the report, citing unnamed " senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the plans".

Trump officials plan to sanction or restrict trade with more Chinese companies, government entities and officials for alleged complicity in human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, or threatening U.S. national security.

The administration also will crack down on China for its labor practices beyond Xinjiang forced labor camps.But don't expect big new moves on Taiwan or more closures of Chinese consulates in the U.S., officials say.

The plan, apparently, is to make it difficult for Biden to wind back on China. I'd be surprised if the incoming administration is all that concerned about dialling back new restrictions. I'd also be surprised that if there were measures they did want to ease back on they wouldn't do so.















