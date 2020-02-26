Trump will have a press conference at 6 pm ET (2300 GMT) on coronavirus

Trump to speak about the virus



The Washington Post today reports that Trump is 'furious' that the stock market is falling because of coronavirus.





The president has reportedly cautioned aides against forecasting the impact of the virus over fears that stocks could fall further, The Washington Post said.





On twitter today, Trump says the 'fake news' is "doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible."







Expect the usual gaslighting from the President, hopefully someone tells him how to spell 'coronavirus' before it gets bad.

