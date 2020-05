Watch out for comments

The main item to watch out for is Hong Kong/China talk. If he gets serious about retaliating for China's roundabout of Hong Kong law then it could hit risk trades.





This was a last-minute announcement and the White House doesn't have a link up yet but I'll track one down before he starts. The scheduled time is in 1 pm, which is right now but he's generally at least a few minutes late.





Update: Livestream.