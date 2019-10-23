Trump will make a statement on Syria conflict at 1500 GMT (11 am ET)

Trump comments to come later

Trump has been tweeting for the past hour with the usual stuff on impeachment and whatever else Fox Business is talking about.





Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!

Expect the statement to be along those lines but there is always a high risk of Trump going off-script.

