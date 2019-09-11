Trump will meet with advisors today on cutting capital gains
Trump to meet economic team today
Dow Jones reports that Trump will once again meet with advisors today on the topic of cutting capital gains taxes by indexing them to inflation. The move would be a massive boon to long-term investors but punch a huge hole in the deficit over time. It would also face court challenges from Congress.
The meeting will also focus on broader proposals to cut taxes, according to the report which cities unnamed sources.