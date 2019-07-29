Trump zeroes in on the Fed ahead of policy decision later this week

Trump tweets about the Fed again

"The E.U. and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems, making it much easier for their manufacturers to sell product. In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing - and probably will do very little by comparison. Too bad!"

It looks like he expects the Fed to cut rates by just 25 bps this week in a possibly "one and done" move. I reckon there's a hint of softening on his part as well with "Too bad!" being just about as good as giving his acceptance to the Fed's decision-making.





Or you know, we could all just be reading too much into one tweet but hey, that's how markets are these days.



