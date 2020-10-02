Trump's ban on worker visas has been partially blocked by a US court

The US administration ban against many of the biggest US companies bringing in foreign workers under H-1B and other employment-based visas has been partially blocked in San Francisco.





The ruling applies to workers for companies represented by the plaintiffs in the suit:

the National Association of Manufacturers

the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

the National Retail Federation

TechNet

These organisations, though, represent hundreds of thousands of companies such as:

major Silicon Valley tech employers

significant names in manufacturing and pharmaceuticals

some small businesses.

The order from the judge will be in effect until the end of the year

will be enforced nationally

does not apply to employers not represented by one of the four plaintiffs



