Trump's ban on worker visas has been partially blocked by a US court

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US administration ban against many of the biggest US companies bringing in foreign workers under H-1B and other employment-based visas has been partially blocked in San Francisco.


The ruling applies to workers for companies represented by the plaintiffs in the suit:
  • the National Association of Manufacturers
  • the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • the National Retail Federation 
  • TechNet
These organisations, though, represent hundreds of thousands of companies such as:
  • major Silicon Valley tech employers
  • significant names in manufacturing and pharmaceuticals
  • some small businesses.
The order from the judge will be in effect until the end of the year
  • will be enforced nationally
  • does not apply to employers not represented by one of the four plaintiffs
h-1b, trump 

