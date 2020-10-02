Trump's ban on worker visas has been partially blocked by a US court
The US administration ban against many of the biggest US companies bringing in foreign workers under H-1B and other employment-based visas has been partially blocked in San Francisco.
The ruling applies to workers for companies represented by the plaintiffs in the suit:
- the National Association of Manufacturers
- the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- the National Retail Federation
- TechNet
These organisations, though, represent hundreds of thousands of companies such as:
- major Silicon Valley tech employers
- significant names in manufacturing and pharmaceuticals
- some small businesses.
The order from the judge will be in effect until the end of the year
- will be enforced nationally
- does not apply to employers not represented by one of the four plaintiffs