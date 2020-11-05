Trump's lawyers are arguing to stop counting "any ballots so long as Republican observers are not present".

Trump's lawyers have freely admitted that observers representing Trump are indeed observing the counting.





Judge Paul Diamond



"I'm asking you as a member of the bar of this court: are people representing the Donald J Trump for president, representing the plaintiffs, in that room?" Trump campaign lawyer: Trump campaign lawyer:

"Yes."

Diamond:

"I'm sorry, then what's your problem?"

Not the sharpest tools in the shed are they?





(Info via an FT reporter)