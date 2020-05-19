Trump's remarks earlier about terminating cattle import deals - not clear from where

Trump speaking on Tuesday said

"I read yesterday where we take some cattle in from other countries because we have trade deals"

"I think you should look at terminating those deals alright"

"We have a lot of cattle in this country and I think you should look at the possibility of terminating those trade deals."



The US currently gets most of its live cattle imports from Canada and Mexico. IS the ink even dry on the new NAFTA and Trump wants to tear it up? Or just more loud mouth drivel?





Something to watch for.







