Trump's tariff announcement was a cabinet team effort - report

His trade team was in the room with him



CNBC's Eamonn Javers reports that Trump's trade team helped him draft the tariff tweet.





An administration official tells me a number of officials were in the room with President Trump as he drafted this Tweet, advising him on language. Among those: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Acting COS Mulvaney, trade advisor Navarro, and NEC Director Kudlow.

Two names stand out there -- Mnuchin and Kudlow -- those are two of the restraining influences in his cabinet and two of the most market-friendly. Their participation is even more negative.





USD/JPY is just above the lows of the day and continues to threaten to break the July low.



