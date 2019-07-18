Trump's tariff theats impact

Trump's Tariff threats to lead to 50bps Fed rate cut?





I came across this opinion piece on Bloomberg from Kyoungwha Kim making the case for Trump's tariff threats to boost risk assets. Rationale as follows:





Trump's latest tariff threat on China is renaming global growth concerns, but it should best be viewed as the US side's positioning ahead of trade talks expected to resume soon Both the US and Chinese economy are holding up under the 'trade war' condition. China's government stimulus is keeping things ticking over with output, investment and stimulus. The US economy is not taking a huge dent from confirmed poor trade flows Tariffs becoming old news now after more than a year of it. Any tariffs increase may only stress the need for more aggressive monetary easing across the globe





Well, there is certainly a sense in which President Trump's negotiating style is starting to be understood. Make a loud noise, push things around, but finally get the deal done. The NAFTA turned USMCA deal worked that way. One thing that has struck me about President Trump is that his bark is way worse than his bite, and I mean that in a good way. I remember hearing the report that he pulled back on some Iranian strikes recently because of the chance of around 100 people dieing. For Trump, that was a step too far. Previous presidents have taken military action with a far greater loss of life without being seen as 'impetuous' and 'hot headed'. Perhaps Trump is some of these things and he does talk with an easy rhetoric that is prone to being misunderstood. Just think of his phrase he uses where he says, 'no-one know more about..(fill in the blank)..than me'. Check out one compilation below if you fancy a quick chuckle.I mean really Mr President...









I mean every person has there character weaknesses, but he is also showing restraint on the brink of disaster. He did it in the military world, he did it with NAFTA/USMCA, and, If he is true to recent form, I would expect the same kind of restraint now. Perhaps he could get a deal done just before the next US elections and ride a big wave of optimism. Make America great again! It's already great President Trump, so how about we all win together. Well, we'll see ;-) I'll leave you with the them tune from the Spy who loved me, 'Nobody does it better'. Have a great day one and all.