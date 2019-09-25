Trump/Zelenskiy press conference. Does not want to be involved in US election

Ukraine Pres. and Pres. Trump holding press conference

Trump:
  • Europe should spend a lot more on helping Ukraine
  • he heard Ukraine has made progress with Russia
  • Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails after receiving the subpoena
  • Believes Clinton's emails could be in Ukraine
  • US has a lot of corruption and its government
  • Nancy Pelosi has been taken over by radical left. She has lost her way.
Zelenskiy:
  • he does not want to be involved in US elections
  • he had good normal phone call with Trump
  • nobody pushed me

