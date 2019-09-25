Trump/Zelenskiy press conference. Does not want to be involved in US election
Ukraine Pres. and Pres. Trump holding press conference
Trump:
- Europe should spend a lot more on helping Ukraine
- he heard Ukraine has made progress with Russia
- Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails after receiving the subpoena
- Believes Clinton's emails could be in Ukraine
- US has a lot of corruption and its government
- Nancy Pelosi has been taken over by radical left. She has lost her way.
Zelenskiy:
- he does not want to be involved in US elections
- he had good normal phone call with Trump
- nobody pushed me