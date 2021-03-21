TRY plunge impact on other emerging market currencies to be "quite limited"

An analyst response to the plummeting Turkish Lira in the wake of Turkey's central bank governor getting fired:

"In terms of impact on other parts of the high-yielding EM, we believe that will be quite limited"

The quote is conveyed via Reuters (the bank cannot be named). The other thing to do with this quote is to translate it to impact on DM currencies. Sure there was a knee-jerk response in extremely illiquid Monday Asia morning early trading with flows to the USD and yen (haven flows). USD/JPY has now completely retraced its drop and FX such as EUR/USD, AUD/USD and others are in the process of retracing. I pointed this out hours ago:

Idiosyncratic developments at the bat-**** crazy end of the EM spectrum do not have persistent impacts on developed markets.





---

Background (read from the bottom up for chronology:

USD/JPY covered the TRY-induced gap with ease:



