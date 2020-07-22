TSLA (Tesla) earnings released, Q2 EOPS

Free cash flow $418m, estimate loss $617.9m



revenue $6.04bn, estimate $5.40bn



Says delivering half million vehicles in 2020 remains the target



Says its Shanghai factory is progressing as planned

remains difficult to predict whether there will be further operational interruptions or how global consumer sentiment will evolve in H2 2020

It appears there is some financial engineering involved in generating that positive EPS number, generated a record amount from sales of regulatory credits of 428m USD





