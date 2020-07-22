TSLA (Tesla) earnings released, Q2 EOPS
Q2 EPS 50c (vs. loss/share $2.310 y/y)
- Free cash flow $418m, estimate loss $617.9m
- revenue $6.04bn, estimate $5.40bn
Says delivering half million vehicles in 2020 remains the target
- Says its Shanghai factory is progressing as planned
- remains difficult to predict whether there will be further operational interruptions or how global consumer sentiment will evolve in H2 2020
It appears there is some financial engineering involved in generating that positive EPS number, generated a record amount from sales of regulatory credits of 428m USD