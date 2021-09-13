TSMC to build advanced chip plant in southern Taiwan, to begin production 2023

Nikkie conveying the information on news out of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker.

looking to build an advanced plant in south Taiwan

part of a $100 billion expansion

in the city of Kaohsiung

The plant is to churn out chips using cutting-edge 7-nanometer and 6-nanometer tech, currently used to make advanced mobile processors and computing and graphics processors for Nvidia, AMD and MediaTek, sources told Nikkei Asia.

The plant will not start operating until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.











