Tuesday developments in the US Senate a positive for stimulus hopes

US media report a 'power-sharing' agreement has been brokered in the US Senate:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night signaled he would step back from an ultimatum over Senate rules that sparked a partisan showdown which threatened to obstruct President Biden's early legislative agenda.

McConnell said in a statement that he was ready to move forward with a power-sharing accord with Democrats on how to operate the evenly divided Senate, defusing potentially exposive clash over the the minority's rights to block partisan legislation.

That's via the Washington Post. Here is the link for more (may be gated) on the arcane rules of the US upper house. By all means check out the details but the implication seems to be Biden's stimulus plan has edged a step closer to approval 0albeit there is much negotiation to be done).





