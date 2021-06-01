Wednesday's US economic calendar lightens up before a busy end to the week

What's coming up





The ISM report got the blame for some of the market moves today but I don't believe that's justified. It's the start of the month and flows were the likely culprit. The economy is struggling with capacity issues and that makes it tough to read but to me, all the shortages simply push the growth runway further into the future, sustaining the strength for longer.





It will take at least until Q4 to sort it all out.







In any case, trading is a one-day-at-a-time business and tomorrow will be a day to watch price action rather than fundamentals. We'll hear from Harker, Evans, Bostic and Kaplan but that cast of characters has spoken so frequently that we are sure to hear nothing new.





The lone event to watch is the Beige Book at 1800 GMT. I expect to hear much more talk about capacity restraints and bottlenecks there. It's a chance for businesses to vent and we are going to hear about it. But, as Brainard said today, the solution isn't to hike rates so I don't see how it matters for markets. Auto sales are due as well.







Later in the week it picks up.





Thursday:

ADP

Jobless claims

Markit services

ISM services Friday: Non-farm payrolls (est. +600K)

Factory orders









