Turkish foreign minister says that Trump does not want to impose sanctions against Turkey

Comments by Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu

There is uncertainty over US sanctions over S-400 deal with Russia

Well, Trump has been seen easing up on the hard stance against Turkey but is facing mounting pressure by Congress to take stern action as Turkey sought to purchase the S-400 missile system from Russia.





It's going to be a tricky week for the lira with this issue to look out for as well as the CBRT monetary policy decision on Thursday.



