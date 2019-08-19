Twitter discloses state-backed operation in Hong Kong

Twitter says 936 accounts deliberately tried to sow discord

Twitter says it "identified large clusters of accounts behaving in a coordinated manner to amplify messages related to the Hong Kong protests."





Along with this, Twitter said it will ban advertising from "news media entities that are either financially or editorially controlled by the state."







Update: Facebook now says that "based on a tip from Twitter" it has also taken down 7 pages, 3 groups and 5 accounts "involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong".

