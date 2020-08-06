Twitter has banned Trump Team until he removes misinformation post
Facebook took down a post by Trump, the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.
- A tweet containing the video that was posted by the Trump campaign's @TeamTrump account
- A Twitter spokesman said the @TeamTrump account owner would be required to remove the tweet before they could tweet again.
Info via Reuters
Note the bolding, its not trump's account that has been banned but an associated tweeter account.