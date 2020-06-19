Twitter places a manipulation alert on a tweet (not about FX!)

Twitter has labelled a tweet from Trump as manipulation

You can see the warning on the bottom left of the tweet.









When will they do the same with the market moving tweets? :-D





Trump completely lost his head when Twitter intervened on a previous tweet of his. The President threatened all sort of retaliation but I think nothing came of it? I suspect Trump may well lose it over this also. NASDAQ has been doing well (relatively) - threats against tech firms might take some of the shine off their share prices.







