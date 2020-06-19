Twitter places a manipulation alert on a tweet (not about FX!)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Twitter has labelled a tweet from Trump as manipulation

You can see the warning on the bottom left of the tweet. 

Twitter has labelled a tweet from Trump as manipulation
When will they do the same with the market moving tweets? :-D   

Trump completely lost his head when Twitter intervened on a previous tweet of his. The President threatened all sort of retaliation but I think nothing came of it? I suspect Trump may well lose it over this also. NASDAQ has been doing well (relatively) - threats against tech firms might take some of the shine off their share prices.  


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose