Twitter says that Trump tweet on Minneapolis protests violates its policies

Twitter fires another shot at Trump

We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realDonaldTrump.



https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1266231100780744704



This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today. We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.

Trump signed an executive order yesterday, targeting social media companies after his recent dissatisfaction with Twitter for calling some of his tweets "potentially misleading".





The executive order targets the Communications Decency Act, in which it states that tech platforms have to operate in "good faith" when moderating their own platforms. Trump's argument in this case is that they have not.





This has spelled some danger for US stocks as we see some rotation out of tech into value in the past few days. If anything, keep a watchful eye on this.





The rotation move by investors may just be the first trigger for a decent downside move in this rally, not least with US-China tensions potentially escalating further into the weekend.



