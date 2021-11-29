Twitter shares jump on report that Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO

Twitter co-founder to step down





Shares of Twitter are soaring in the pre-market on a CNBC report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO.





I have mixed feelings on this one. In terms of the shares, it's unambiguously positive and they're up 12% on the news. He was a part-time CEO (he also runs Square) and never showed an ability to properly monetize it.





As a user, however, he protected the platform and made it the dominant source of spreading and consuming news. He could have made money at every turn by selling out the product and over-monetizing it.





I'll be interested to see how it shakes out with a new leader.





In terms of trading, the market reaction reminds me of when Steve Ballmer stepped down as Microsoft CEO. The people who bought that spike made a killing if they held it.



