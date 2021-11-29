Twitter shares jump on report that Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO

Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Major indices retrace some of the declines from Friday's trade
-
USDJPY reaching higher as markets recover. Buyers looking to test upside target
-
Oil retraces 50% of the omicron rout. Does OPEC really have the barrels?
-
GBPUSD trades back above and below the 100 hour MA in trading today, but buyers can't keep the momentum going
-
EURUSD tests 200 hour MA after run higher from Friday retraces
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's de Cos: Inflation rise can be expected to be transitory
-
ECB's de Guindos: Factors behind inflation are of transitory nature
-
ECB's Schnabel: We think that inflation peak has been reached in November
-
RBNZ's Ha says new variant is unlikely to halt Bank rate rises
-
Weekend ECB comments - Panetta says no need for intervention at present