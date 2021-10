A report on an alias name used, @AlexDelarge6553, for a pump-and-dump scheme that netted more than US$1 million.

The man behind the alias has been uncovered and taken into custody in Ohio.

touted at least 60 companies since the end of 2019

continued the manipulative conduct even after his brokerage firm closed his account





You don't need me to advise you to be very careful of social media 'advice' on markets.