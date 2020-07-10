Two big data releases due from Australia next week - business confidence, jobs
The key driver of the Australian dollar is of course global risk sentiment rather than local data releases.
However, these two in particular are worth keeping an eye one.
National Australia Bank business survey for June
- business confidence, prior -20
- business conditions, prior -24
- due Tuesday 14 July at 0130GMT
- the bounce in May should continue, but earlier this week we did get conflicting services PMIs indicating a bounce should not be taken for granted
And the Australian jobs report for June
- I'll have expected and priors as we get a little closer to the release
- jobs added, but also the unemployment rate, are likely to rise
- due Thursday 16 July at 0130GMT